There were reports that Ram Charan will be starring in director Shankar’s next which will be produced by Dil Raju. It was said that the makers will announce the film on Valentine’s Day.

However, the official announcement of the film has been done today. Ram Charan took to Instagram to make an announcement about the untitled movie.

The actor posted, “Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir’s cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shanmughamshankar @srivenkateswaracreations #SVC50.”

It’s a pan-India film and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Reportedly, it is said to be a historical drama and it will start rolling in 2022. Well, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to star opposite Ram Charan in the movie.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 13th October 2021.

Talking about his other movies, the actor has Acharya lined-up which also stars his father, Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will be seen as female leads in the film. It is slated to release on 13th May 2021.

Meanwhile, Shankar is busy with the shooting of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.