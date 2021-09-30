With a significant drop in the total number of coronavirus cases, film production activities have begun at full throttle in India. Over the past few weeks, several new films have gone on floors while others resumed filming after the second wave of the pandemic paused production a couple of months ago.

A few big-ticket Indian films are being shot overseas also because the makers have adapted well to the new working style in outdoor schedules. Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently shooting in the UK. It is after a long gap of two years that she has stepped out of India. The actress says that working in a bio-bubble on foreign locations is not just a convenient option, but safer too.

Talking to a publication, Singh says, “I am in the UK for a shoot, and I was super excited to finally step out of the country. It has been two years since we have stepped out of the country, and what better than travelling for work and that too the place which is one of my most favourite cities.”

The actress is currently shooting for a film which also stars Akshay Kumar. Though her shooting location is a little away from London, she ends up in London on her off day to visit her “favourite restaurants and shopping.”

Sharing her experience of working in a bio-bubble, Singh says, “We shoot in a bio-bubble. It is easier and keeps the whole team together, and anyway there are not many places where we can go out. So, it is safer, strategic to shoot a project from start to finish, and then come back.”

“Even though the UK has removed the compulsion to wear masks, there are regular testing, and quarantine periods that we have to go through, along with the regular guidelines that we follow in India, we do follow here as well,” the actress says in conclusion.

Tags: Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar