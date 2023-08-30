17.7 C
London
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRaksha Bandhan 2023: Songs to dedicate to your siblings
Entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Songs to dedicate to your siblings

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Health

Warning signs of cardiac arrest different for men and women: Study

Individuals experience gender-specific warning signs prior to an impending...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered...
Pakistan news

Imran Khan remanded in jail over leaked documents

FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday...
Cricket

Harry Brook could still play for England in World Cup

HARRY BROOK could still be part of England’s World...
Comment

‘Martin Luther King’s words still resonate, 60 years on’

IT was a speech that showed how much words...

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, commemorates the connection of love and friendship between siblings. Including popular Bollywood songs that celebrate this special bond is a great way to enhance the festive atmosphere and create lasting memories. Here are a few such songs:

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ is indeed a timeless Raksha Bandhan song that has touched the hearts of generations. The combination of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s voices, along with the beautiful lyrics by Anand Bakshi, has made it an iconic track for celebrating the bond between siblings.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke

‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke’ is a true gem among Raksha Bandhan songs. Its enduring popularity over the years is a testament to the beautiful emotions it captures. Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful voice, along with Shailendra’s poignant lyrics and Jaikishan’s melodious composition, all come together to create a song that beautifully expresses the sentiments of the festival.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

‘Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai se’ is a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan song that beautifully portrays the bond of love and protection between siblings. The voices of Suman Kalyanpur and the emotional depth of the lyrics make this song a touching tribute to the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

‘Dhaagon Se Baandhaa’ is another beautiful Raksha Bandhan song from the movie Raksha Bandhan. This song is sung by Arijit Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shreya Ghoshal and it captures the essence of the Raksha Bandhan festival, symbolizing their love and the brother’s promise to protect her.

Hum Baheno Ko Liye

‘Hum Baheno Ko Liye’ is a lovely song from the film Anjaana performed by great singer Lata Mangeshkar. It is a beautiful song that discusses the significance of Raksha Bandhan and how the link between siblings is a beautiful relationship that should be treasured forever.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Warning signs of cardiac arrest different for men and women: Study

Health 0
Individuals experience gender-specific warning signs prior to an impending...

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Entertainment 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered...

Imran Khan remanded in jail over leaked documents

Pakistan news 0
FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday...

Popular

Warning signs of cardiac arrest different for men and women: Study

Health 0
Individuals experience gender-specific warning signs prior to an impending...

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Entertainment 0
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered...

Imran Khan remanded in jail over leaked documents

Pakistan news 0
FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc