Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s picture-perfect Instagram feeds have taken a monochromatic turn.

To everyone’s surprise, their respective feeds are teleporting us back to the black-and-white era. However, their captions are indicating something. Let’s decode.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s social media posts with the caption, “Uncovering the untold story of partition. Stay tuned…

Pednekar’s post here with the caption, “The story of a partition that led many to become strangers in their own land. Stay tuned…

The Instagram photographs seem like they are from 1947 during the time of the partition, could they be hinting at a new project?

These black and white pictures have caused a storm on the internet & everyone wants to know what it’s about.

On the work front, both the actors will next be seen in Bheed.

The film is directed by prolific director Anubhav Sinha and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar.