A few days ago, there were reports that Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi Afzana will release in March this year. Now, the makers have officially announced the release date with a new title.

Titled Roohi, the film will hit the big screens in 11th March 2021. Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

The actor posted a motion poster of Roohi and captioned it as, “Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March. @janhvikapoor @fukravarun #DineshVijan #MrighdeepSinghLamba @serialclicker811 @sachinjigar @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @sonymusicindia.”

After the lockdown, many films have hit the big screens but none of them features A-list actors. Roohi will be the first film with A-list actors which will release in theatres.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi also stars Varun Sharma. It’s a horror-comedy and the trailer of the movie will be out on 16th February 2021.

The movie is produced by Maddock films and Jio Cinema. While talking about the movie releasing in theatres, Dinesj Vijan, the head-honcho of Maddock Films, stated, “At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous ‘bada parda’, we hope Roohi rekindles the audience’s long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre.”