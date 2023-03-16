Raja Kumari opened the first-ever Wireless Music Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi for international performers like M.I.A, Wegz, Central Cee, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott over the weekend.

Dressed in a yellow dress and overcoat paired with thigh-high boots the singer resembled the Abu Dhabi sunshine. The talented artist opened the main stage with her super hit songs like Shook, City Slums, and Karma and premiered her new single ‘Run It Up’

While interacting with the audience Raja Kumari said, “ It takes some crazy energy to open the stage and I am glad I got to be on the main stage to open for artists and represent both my countries India and America. I would also like to thank the team at Wireless for putting me on the stage where artists from different countries can come and perform. Looking forward to performing again at the next wireless music festival.”

Raja Kumari has been busy lately, she recently performed in Mumbai and Delhi with John Legend for the Keep Walking tour. The Made In India hitmaker will be releasing her much-awaited new album ‘The Bridge’ this spring.