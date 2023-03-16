Fagun Thakrar, a critically acclaimed British-Indian actor, writer-director, founder, CEO, social entrepreneur, and global ambassador, has been listed as a Young Global Leader for 2023 by the World Economic Forum.

Former YGLs have become Nobel Prize recipients, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and Prime Ministers.

On the feat, Fagun mentioned, “I’m truly honoured and privileged to be named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Very humbled by this recognition and it is also a testament to the incredible potential of young people to create positive change around the world. I hope this accomplishment empowers others to do more for the social good and inspires them to join me in tackling the global challenges we face with creativity, resilience, and a commitment to building a better future for all.”

Fagun Thakrar is a critically acclaimed actor who has starred in several Hollywood and International films alongside Academy Award winners. She holds five degrees from prestigious universities. She began her education journey studying Medicine at the University College London, an MBA from the University of Cambridge, Masters in Acting from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in the UK, and film direction from the US. Fagun recently founded and is the CEO of The Purpose Movie Studio, her forte is creating social impact content and targeting critical issues that engage and educate her audience.

She is actively involved in charitable work worldwide towards the cause of children, girls, women, and the health sector. She also founded her own non-profit, The Creatively Inspired Life Foundation.