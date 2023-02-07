Award-winning Indian actor R Madhavan is facing heat on Twitter over an old video shared by him. The video shows him telling a joke about polygamy and Muslim men. Netizens have called out the actor for “Islamophobia.”

In the video, Madhavan says, “He is a very profound doctor, a gastroenterologist, and he got a call from his patient, Mr. Abdul, and he said, “Doctor Saab, my wife is very, very ill. She is in a lot of pain; she has a stomach ache, and she cannot sit. Can I come over to your clinic?” The doctor said, “Yes, by all means.” And, like all patients today, Abdul had done his research. He has gone to the internet and said, “She may be infected with this one or that one.”

The 3 Idiots (2009) actor adds, “The doctor asked him not to worry.” He checked her and then told him, “Let me tell you, she has an infected appendix. So, I have to do surgery, and she will be fine.” The surgery was done, and she was fine. Abdul was a happy man. One year later, Abdul called the doctor again and said, “Sir, my wife has got a stomach ache; please do an appendix operation, and she will be fine.” The doctor said, “Listen, I am the doctor. Let me do the diagnosis; please bring her to the clinic, and then we will fix it.”

Madhavan further detailed how Abdul kept insisting that the doctor must fix an operation date immediately and must not bother about the diagnosis at all. “The doctor finally lost it and said, “Listen, I am the doctor; let me do the diagnosis. Every human being only has one appendix, and I have already taken out the appendix. So please do not tell me how to do my job.” Abdul patiently waited for the doctor to finish with his assumptions, and then he shot back very meekly, “Sir, I agree with you.” Every human being can have only one appendix, but a man can have two wives, right?”

The video was shared by businessman Harsh Goenka recently. Twitter users took to the comment section of his post and slammed Madhavan for his remarks. Here are some of the comments:

“Didn’t expect this from him.” But as people say, a great actor may not be a great human. I have many non-Muslim friends who remarried when their first marriage didn’t work out. Some even remarried within a few months. So, this 2nd wife story is nothing but intolerance/hatred.”

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022).