In a three-decade-long cinematic journey, Raveena Tandon has received numerous accolades for her work. But it has not been an easy ride always as she has faced struggles too.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the ‘Mohra’ star revealed how she lost films in the nineties as a co-star’s partner was ‘insecure’. “There was a film that was offered to me for which the original star cast was a very big hit pair and me and another person who was a hit pair. But unfortunately for me, that person who was my co-star in a couple of films, started dating one of the heroines who couldn’t stand me, who had this real competitive jealousy, rivalry with me,” she said

“So she kind of told him that if I see you talking to her or something, I am going to dump you…You can’t do more films with her. We were a hit pair. He told me whenever she is going to come on the sets, I am not going to talk to you. I asked why we are friends. I mean there is nothing, you know whom I am dating so what’s the big deal, I am dating someone else. So he was like no, no, but don’t talk to me when she is around and suddenly one day, I was told sorry you have to leave these films because he doesn’t want to work with you anymore,” she added.

Raveena said she tried to reason out with the co-star.

“I was like but why? As luck would have it that the producer to whom he went and said or recommended his girlfriend, the producer only dropped him. Said I don’t want to sign her because she doesn’t suit the role, only Raveena suits the role. Okay fine, if you don’t want Raveena for it, then I will drop you and her but I will never sign that girl,” she said.

Raveena also talked about her stepping out of films.

“So there were people who stick to their conviction also what the character suits, right? So that does happen as well. It’s okay that they didn’t ask us for the signing amount back or whatever. I haven’t kind of breached the contract, so it’s from their (side). And then there are so many times that you do it out of emotion. I remember a very popular film director came up to me and he was in love with his heroine. And he signed me opposite Sunny for some film and he came to my house and said you are like my younger sister, you are my sister. You know I am madly in love with her, I want to marry her but she will kill me and I have signed you this and that. So, please help me make my relationship work. I said no problem, I will step out of the film. And she got the role and I stepped out of the film. That film did kind of well. I have done that also so many times, helped people but nothing worked for them. So, I think, ultimately, it’s karma then.”

Raveena was recently honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

On the work front, she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the blockbuster hit pan-India film ‘KGF- Chapter 2’.

In the coming months, she will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the romantic-comedy ‘Ghudchadi’.

Apart from that, Raveena will also be seen in Arbaz Khan’s production ‘Patna Shukla’.

