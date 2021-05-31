A couple of days ago, it was announced that Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel will be seen together in a film, and the first look posters and the title will be unveiled on 30th May 2021.

Well, yesterday, the makers unveiled the posters and announced that the movie has been titled Prema Kadanta. Geetha Arts took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They tweeted, “#PremaKadanta it is… A romantic take on modern day love story! Presenting you the first look of @AlluSirish & @ItsAnuEmmanuel Birthday Wishes to #AlluSirish #AlluAravind @rakeshsashii @GA2Official #HBDAlluSirish.”

Down South there’s a trend that on an actor’s birthday a film is announced or the poster gets unveiled. Yesterday, Allu Sirish celebrated his 34th birthday, and that’s why Prema Kadanta was announced.

Allu Sirish’s brother, superstar Allu Arjun, had shared a sweet birthday message for his brother on Twitter. He had tweeted, Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral of support . Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come @AlluSirish.”

Talking about Allu Sirish’s films, the actor was last seen in the 2019 release ABCD – American Born Confused Desi. He recently also featured in a Hindi music video titled Vilayati Sharaab.