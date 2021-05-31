Irrfan Khan passed away on 29th April 2020. The actor was suffering from cancer and his demise had shocked everyone.

Irrfan was one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, but he was also a known face internationally. He had worked in many international films like The Warrior, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire and others.

Recently, while talking to PTI, Asif Kapadia, the director of The Warrior, spoke about Irrfan. He stated, “That relationship with Irrfan and Amit (Kumar) is like this very strong triangle that kind of formed us, that we went on this amazing journey together. We all remained friends. The last time I was in Bombay, Amit and I went to see Irrfan. We have not come to terms with it. It’s also strange because I haven’t been able to travel really since all of this happened last year.”

“We miss him, and he was amazing and he was special and we must not forget Irrfan, not just for the work that he did, but he was a good guy, he never changed. He was always like this wonderful, spiritual human being,” he added.

Talking about Irrfan, Amit Kumar stated, “For me, he was such a warm person. It’s interesting that Asif used the word spiritual to describe Irrfan because there was a certain kind of aura around him. There was more than just his physical being, you felt that there’s something very special in him.”

Kumar had worked with the actor in the short film Bypass.

Currently, Kumar and Kapadia are busy garnering praises for their web series The Last Hour. The series is directed by Amit Kumar and Asif Kapadia is the executive producer of it.