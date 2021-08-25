Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with the 2012 Tamil-language film Mugamoodi before she headed to Tollywood and established herself as one of the leading faces of Telugu cinema.

After cementing her position in the Telugu film industry and bagging a couple of exciting projects from Bollywood, the former beauty pageant winner is returning to Kollywood after nine years with the upcoming film Beast.

Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, the much-awaited film stars Hegde opposite superstar Vijay. If fresh reports are to be believed, the actress has wrapped up shoot for her portion in Beast. She had been shooting for the film in Chennai for the past several weeks.

After wrapping up Beast, Hegde jetted off to Mumbai. The actress, who has always been active on social media, has also confirmed her visit to the maximum city through her Instagram story.

In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde will be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s next Cirkus. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, while Varun Sharma also plays a significant character.

The actress has also signed on to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which has reportedly been rechristened as Bhaijaan. The family entertainer stars superstar Salman Khan as the male role.

In a recent interview, Hegde had said that she is looking forward to sharing the screen space with Khan for the first time in her career. “I am really excited to work with Salman Khan. The film’s shoot got postponed due to the pandemic, but we will soon start shooting for it. What I really admire about him is that he is very transparent. If he likes you, he really likes you, and if he does not, then you can tell he does not. I really like that,” she said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Pooja Hegde, Vijay, Nelson Dhilipkumar, Beast