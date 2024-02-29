8.4 C
London
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryPolice assessing hate speech report against Anderson
Headline StoryUK News

Police assessing hate speech report against Anderson

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Barbican appoints Devyani Saltzman as Director for Arts and Participation

Devyani Saltzman, who is a Canadian writer and curator,...
Headline Story

Rochdale voters to decide new MP amid Gaza conflict chaos

VOTERS began to cast their ballots as the Rochdale...
UK News

New drive to boost childhood vaccination rates

BRITAIN on Thursday (29) launched a drive to boost...
Headline Story

Sunak cautions against ‘mob rule’ overshadowing democracy

BRITAIN is descending into “mob rule” and police will...
Headline Story

Labour launches outreach to connect with Indian diaspora

The UK’s opposition Labour Party has launched a new...

The Metropolitan Police is “assessing” a report of hate speech made against MP Lee Anderson after he accused London mayor Sadiq Khan of being controlled by Islamists, according to media reports.

The police said an unknown complainant approached them a day after Anderson made the controversial remark on a TV channel that “Islamists” had “got control” of Khan, who happens to be London’s first Muslim mayor, The Sun reports.

They could either escalate the case and launch a full investigation or dismiss it due to lack of substantial evidence, the newspaper added.

Anderson’s remarks against the London mayor had sparked outrage, but he refused to apologise and was suspended from the Tory party. The Ashfield MP feels that prime minister Rishi Sunak made a mistake in suspending him.

Though Conservative party leadership, including the prime minister, feel what Anderson said was wrong, they have been reluctant to call him a racist or Islamophobic.

Some of Anderson’s party colleagues said his choice of words may be wrong, but the issues he raised were valid.

Former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said his concerns about Islamism were legitimate and the party should not have suspended him.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has dismissed the controversy over Anderson’s speech as “hysteria” and wanted Sunak to promptly address Islamist extremism in the UK.

Sunak tried to douse the flames of outrage by saying that the Conservative party has no Islamophobic tendencies and he being the prime minister was ‘living proof’ that Britain is not a racist country.

The Labour Party has been quick to condemn the ambivalent stand taken by the Tories.

Khan wrote in Evening Standard that the Conservative party was ‘stubbornly refusing’ to call Anderson’s remarks ‘prejudiced and racist’.

Labour party chair Anneliese Dodds had recently told Sky News that the Tory MPs “rallying round” Anderson “shows the extent of the problem within the Conservative Party” and that the PM is “too weak” to deal with it.

Meanwhile, Anderson now sits as an independent in the House of Commons and recently got an offer from Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party. He has not ruled out joining the right-wing organisation that holds very strong views against immigration.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rochdale voters to decide new MP amid Gaza conflict chaos
Next article
Barbican appoints Devyani Saltzman as Director for Arts and Participation

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Barbican appoints Devyani Saltzman as Director for Arts and Participation

UK News 0
Devyani Saltzman, who is a Canadian writer and curator,...

Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils lipstick line that celebrates Indian heritage

Entertainment 0
One of India’s leading fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is entering the...

TikTok musician Cat Janice dies of cancer

Entertainment 0
Cat Janice (31) musician who gained viral fame on...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc