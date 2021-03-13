Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina is all set to hit the big screens on 26th March 2021. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and one of the highlights of the trailer was the few lines of the song Parinda that we got to hear in it.

Today, the makers of the film, have unveiled the full song. T-Series tweeted, “Let your veins fill with passion and determination with #Parinda, the anthem of Saina for hustlers! Out now. Tune in now – http://bit.ly/Parinda-Song @ParineetiChopra @NSaina #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19 @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @sujay_jairaj @raseshtweets.”

Well, it’s a fantastic track composed and sung by Amaal Mallik, and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. Amaal and Manoj have surely created an amazing song. We are sure you are going to listen to the track on the repeat.

The video of the song showcases the journey of Saina Nehwal; from her training days to her matches to her victories. Parineeti Chopra is quite good in the track, and we can see that she has put in a lot of effort to play Saina on the big screen. The song also features Manav Kaul and the actor leaves a mark.

Saina is directed by Amole Gupta and produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. The movie also stars Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat and Eshan Naqvi.