22.2 C
London
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPankaj Tripathi on portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic
EntertainmentHeadline news

Pankaj Tripathi on portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...
Cricket

Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India

PACE spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a winning return to...
Entertainment

Zoya gives epic response to Instagram user who asked her to cast ‘normal’ Muslim characters

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is currently in the news for...
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli shares pictures with his wife Rama from Norway vacation

Director SS Rajamouli, on Friday, shared several pictures from...
Business

Jaguar Land Rover to create 300 new jobs in West Midlands

JAGUAR LAND ROVER said it will expand its workforce...

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says it was a challenge for him to portray former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in an upcoming biographical drama movie as he had to accurately capture not only the nuances but also his spirit with the performance.

The biopic, titled Main Atal Hoon, is written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav.

Tripathi, who currently features in OMG 2, said he wanted to capture the core personality of the character and deliver a performance that would stay with people.

“Doing a biopic is difficult as people have seen this public figure. When people watch the film, they see whether the actor is doing mimicry or not? Or how has the actor captured the nuances, like mannerisms? “I believe it is important to get these outer things correct but what is more important is to understand the person’s thoughts and his core personality, and get that correct. As an actor you must tap into it, because that’s what stays with people,” the 46-year-old actor told PTI.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres in December.

Tripathi has a slew of upcoming projects, with majority of them being sequels — Fukrey 3 and Stree 2, as well as series Mirzapur 3 and Criminal Justice 4.

“Doing sequels is easy because you know the world and character. However, at the same time it is boring, because you think, ‘How long will this carry forward, like third or fourth part’. But since it’s a success, maybe it is getting made,” he said.

His latest film, OMG 2, in which the actor played the role of a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, has garnered positive response from the audience. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Zoya gives epic response to Instagram user who asked her to cast ‘normal’ Muslim characters
Next article
Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...

Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India

Cricket 0
PACE spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a winning return to...

Zoya gives epic response to Instagram user who asked her to cast ‘normal’ Muslim characters

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is currently in the news for...

Popular

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...

Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India

Cricket 0
PACE spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a winning return to...

Zoya gives epic response to Instagram user who asked her to cast ‘normal’ Muslim characters

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is currently in the news for...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc