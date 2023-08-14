20.6 C
London
Monday, August 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomePakistan newsPakistan president Alvi calls for national unity on 76th Independence Day
Pakistan news

Pakistan president Alvi calls for national unity on 76th Independence Day

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

India readies for mission to study Sun

Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory designed for studying...
Bangladesh News

Bangladesh protests: Top cricket referee ‘resigns’ over anti-government stance

A top Bangladeshi cricket referee said on Monday (14)...
News

Paris to probe deaths of Channel migrants

Paris prosecutors on Sunday (13), took over the inquiry...
News

Heavy rain kills 21 in India’s Himachal

A total of 16 casualties have been reported across...
Business

Indian regulator seeks more time for Adani probe

INDIA’S market regulator on Monday (14) sought 15 more...

Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi issued an appeal on Monday (14) to political leaders, urging them to set aside their discord and animosity. The plea came as the financially strained nation marked its 76th Independence Day anniversary.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony held at the Convention Centre, the president also expressed his gratitude to friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Turkiye for supporting Pakistan during its economic woes.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan could become a developed country in a few years.

Asking politicians and other stakeholders to embrace the path of forgiveness, Alvi said, “My demand to the leaders of this country is to be united.”

The president said it was important to break free from nepotism, promote meritocracy, and ensure comprehensive justice, particularly in the socio-economic sphere, in order to progress.

He regretted that 27 million children in Pakistan are out of school and asked the rich of the country to come forward and make arrangements for their education.

He also highlighted the greater participation of women in economic activities.

Talking about terrorism, he said that about 100,000 people were killed in the fight against the menace and assured that Pakistan was committed to the fight against terrorism.

Separately, in his special message, Alvi urged citizens to work for the welfare and uplift of deprived sections of the society.

“It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. I urge my fellow countrymen to work for welfare and uplift of deprived sections of our society,” he said.

The president also reiterated the need for national unity to surmount social, political, economic and security challenges.

In his Independence Day message, outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that while the country had defeated many odds and achieved milestones, the “story of Pakistan has yet to reach its culmination”.

He emphasised that unity was one of the most remarkable aspects of Pakistan’s independence that emerged from a diverse tapestry of cultures, languages, and ethnicities.

Chief of army staff (COAS) general Asim Munir paid tribute to the nation’s founding fathers and stressed that the country knew how to defend its hard-earned freedom.

In his address at the Azadi Parade held at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul late on Sunday (13), the army chief said the nation had “maintained this tradition of celebrating freedom, equality and the quest for happiness, which we must continue to cherish”.

Acknowledging the myriad of challenges faced by the nation, from geopolitical wrangling to internal threats, general Munir said, “Let me caution them all, in the words of our great Quaid, ‘There is no power on earth which can undo Pakistan’,” asserting that the army stood ready to defend the country’s sovereignty at all costs.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan also issued a pre-recorded message on the Independence Day, urging countrymen to exert themselves towards the advancement of Pakistan.

This objective, he said, will be achieved only when the country gets independence in its true sense and there is establishment of equality among all individuals in the eyes of the law.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, Independence Day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the federal capital Islamabad and a 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

A one-minute silence was observed throughout the country with the sound of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at nine in the morning. Change of guard ceremonies were also held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi and Mazar-i-Iqbal in Lahore.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar becomes Pakistan’s new caretaker prime minister

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India readies for mission to study Sun

Headline Story 0
Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory designed for studying...

Bangladesh protests: Top cricket referee ‘resigns’ over anti-government stance

Bangladesh News 0
A top Bangladeshi cricket referee said on Monday (14)...

Paris to probe deaths of Channel migrants

News 0
Paris prosecutors on Sunday (13), took over the inquiry...

Popular

India readies for mission to study Sun

Headline Story 0
Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory designed for studying...

Bangladesh protests: Top cricket referee ‘resigns’ over anti-government stance

Bangladesh News 0
A top Bangladeshi cricket referee said on Monday (14)...

Paris to probe deaths of Channel migrants

News 0
Paris prosecutors on Sunday (13), took over the inquiry...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc