20.6 C
London
Monday, August 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBangladesh NewsBangladesh protests: Top cricket referee ‘resigns’ over anti-government stance
Bangladesh News

Bangladesh protests: Top cricket referee ‘resigns’ over anti-government stance

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Bangladesh News

Bangladesh seeks extradition treaty with Britain

BANGLADESH has sought an extradition treaty with the UK,...
Headline Story

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

BRITAIN on Sunday (13) warned citizens going to Sweden...
Headline Story

India readies for mission to study Sun

Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory designed for studying...
Pakistan news

Pakistan president Alvi calls for national unity on 76th Independence Day

Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi issued an appeal on Monday...
News

Paris to probe deaths of Channel migrants

Paris prosecutors on Sunday (13), took over the inquiry...

A top Bangladeshi cricket referee said on Monday (14) he had “resigned” after taking part in anti-government protests, with supporters alleging he was pushed out under pressure.

Debabrata Paul, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) match referee coordinator, took part in a rally of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday, sparking criticism from other officials at the influential board.

“I found the situation really uncomfortable, so I resigned,” Paul told AFP, declining to comment further.

But supporters close to Paul said he had been castigated by BCB directors in players’ messaging groups for taking part in the protest and that he felt “abused”.

Paul, who represents Bangladesh in the FICA, the global cricket players’ association, had been serving as a match referee in local leagues since 2006, and has overseen 134 domestic matches.

BCB umpires committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman said that he had spoken to Paul over his participation in the protest, but denied he had been forced to quit.

“We are also shocked at his resignation,” Rahman told AFP. “We did not put any pressure on him.”

The opposition BNP are seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in elections slated for January.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan is a lawmaker for Hasina’s ruling Awami League, as is former captain Mashrafe Mortaza. (AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
17 dead as Rohingya boat breaks up off Myanmar
Next article
Bangladesh seeks extradition treaty with Britain

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bangladesh seeks extradition treaty with Britain

Bangladesh News 0
BANGLADESH has sought an extradition treaty with the UK,...

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

Headline Story 0
BRITAIN on Sunday (13) warned citizens going to Sweden...

India readies for mission to study Sun

Headline Story 0
Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory designed for studying...

Popular

Bangladesh seeks extradition treaty with Britain

Bangladesh News 0
BANGLADESH has sought an extradition treaty with the UK,...

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

Headline Story 0
BRITAIN on Sunday (13) warned citizens going to Sweden...

India readies for mission to study Sun

Headline Story 0
Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory designed for studying...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc