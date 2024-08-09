26.9 C
New York
Friday, August 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeSportsPakistan's Mian Channu village celebrates as Arshad Nadeem wins historic Olympic gold...
Sports

Pakistan’s Mian Channu village celebrates as Arshad Nadeem wins historic Olympic gold in javelin

By: vibhuti

Date:

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan celebrates winning the gold medal with New Olympic Record after competing in the the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Related stories

Sports

Arshad Nadeem wins historic gold in javelin, Neeraj Chopra takes silver at Paris 2024

On Thursday, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan won the Olympic...
India News

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s...
News

Paris Olympics begin with dazzling Seine river parade and performances

France dazzled the world with a colorful and vibrant...
News

Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani and wife of business...
News

Paris Olympics to make history with spectacular opening ceremony on the Seine

The plans for the opening ceremony at the Paris...

Dozens of villagers gathered in front of the modest home of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem to watch him compete in the Olympic Games final late Thursday (8). The event was shown live on a digital projector, with the image displayed on a screen hanging from a truck in his farming village near Mian Channu in Punjab province.

As Nadeem threw the javelin to a new Olympic record and won a gold medal in Paris, the villagers cheered loudly from thousands of kilometers away. “He did a great throw and created history. We are proud of him,” said Nadeem’s 35-year-old brother, Muhammad Azeem.

Men danced to drumbeats and clapped while chanting slogans as the victory became clear. Women gathered around a small TV inside Nadeem’s home to watch the event. His mother, Raziah Parveen, said, “He had promised me that he would play well, go abroad, win a medal, and make Pakistan proud.”

mian chaanu
Family members offer sweets to Razya Parveen (L), the mother of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem after his win in the men’s javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Mian Channu in Khanewal District on August 9, 2024. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic men’s javelin title in Paris on August 8, his country’s first individual gold at a Summer Games. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite practicing with old equipment and limited access to gyms, Nadeem secured Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in 32 years. “He belongs to Mian Channu. He belongs to a small village and raised the Pakistani national flag at the international level,” said Rasheed Ahmed, Nadeem’s former coach who first saw his talent.

- Advertisement -

Nadeem, 27, is the third of eight siblings and was initially interested in cricket. His older brother, Shahid Nadeem, said, “I made Arshad switch from playing cricket to javelin at a time when no one knew what the javelin was. He took that stick to the Olympics, set a new record, and won gold.”

Mian Channu
Supporters and family members of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem celebrate after his win in the men’s javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Mian Channu in Khanewal District on August 9, 2024. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic men’s javelin title in Paris on August 8, his country’s first individual gold at a Summer Games. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Retired local sports official Parvaiz Ahmed Dogar described the challenges in getting professional training for Nadeem. “The athletes used to use wooden sticks with a rope tied around it as a javelin. Those wouldn’t even land on the tip,” Dogar recalled. Pakistan lacks a dedicated track and field ground, so athletes train on cricket fields.

In March, Nadeem revealed he had only one javelin, which was damaged after seven years of use. Speaking after his win, Nadeem said, “When I threw the javelin, I got the feel of it leaving my hand and sensed it could be an Olympic record.” Back in Mian Channu, the locals cheered in agreement.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation
Next article
Arshad Nadeem wins historic gold in javelin, Neeraj Chopra takes silver at Paris 2024

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Telugu actor and producer Niharika Konidela makes a cameo in ‘Committee Kurrollu’

Entertainment 0
The much-anticipated film Committee Kurrollu has officially hit the screens...

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s new look as she preps for ‘Citadel 2’

Entertainment 0
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to begin shooting...

Indian court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

India News 0
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc