Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams during the weigh-in on Wednesday. This disqualification occurred just hours after she had secured a spot in the gold medal match.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed the disqualification, stating, “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.” The IOA also requested privacy for Phogat, who was competing in her third Olympics.

Phogat had made history by reaching the gold medal match after defeating defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final.

This disqualification leaves Phogat without a medal, as international rules place any wrestler found overweight at the bottom of the final standings. Additionally, Italy’s Emanuela Liuzzi was also disqualified from the 50kg category for the same reason on Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the disqualification by praising Phogat as a “champion among champions” and expressing confidence in her ability to recover from the setback. Modi posted on X, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on.”