18.5 C
New York
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsIndian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation
India NewsSports

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 final for weight violation

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Vinesh had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

India News

American woman found chained in Maharashtra forest visited Mumbai in June

A 50-year-old American woman, identified as Lalita Kayi, was...
India News

India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh faces floods, videos of destruction go viral

The current situation in India's northern state Himachal Pradesh...
India News

India landslide death toll rises to 122 as heavy rain hampers rescue efforts in Kerala

Relentless rain and strong winds hindered rescue operations on...
News

Paris Olympics begin with dazzling Seine river parade and performances

France dazzled the world with a colorful and vibrant...
News

Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani and wife of business...

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams during the weigh-in on Wednesday. This disqualification occurred just hours after she had secured a spot in the gold medal match.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed the disqualification, stating, “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.” The IOA also requested privacy for Phogat, who was competing in her third Olympics.

Phogat had made history by reaching the gold medal match after defeating defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final.

This disqualification leaves Phogat without a medal, as international rules place any wrestler found overweight at the bottom of the final standings. Additionally, Italy’s Emanuela Liuzzi was also disqualified from the 50kg category for the same reason on Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the disqualification by praising Phogat as a “champion among champions” and expressing confidence in her ability to recover from the setback. Modi posted on X, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
American woman found chained in Maharashtra forest visited Mumbai in June

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Taapsee Pannu redefines everyday fashion with stunning saree looks at Paris Olympics 2024

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu gave her statement look in...

Star-studded and action-packed: Exciting slate of Bollywood releases for 2024

Entertainment 0
Bollywood is gearing up for an exciting array of...

Indian-origin judge Amit Mehta takes on Google in historic antitrust case

News 0
Amit Mehta, an Indian-origin US District Court judge, has...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc