A new spat between Pakistan and India deepened Tuesday after New Delhi accused Islamabad of torturing two Indian diplomats who had been arrested in an alleged hit-and-run in the Pakistani capital.

According to Pakistani authorities, Monday’s incident saw the two Indian high commission officials crash a speeding car into a pedestrian, causing serious injuries. They allegedly then tried to flee the scene but were arrested and detained for several hours.

On Tuesday, India’s external affairs ministry said the men had been held on “concocted” charges and had been subjected to “torture and physical assault”.

Islamabad reacted furiously, saying it “categorically rejects” New Delhi’s claims.

The two Indian men were eventually released after asserting diplomatic immunity, but only after India protested to Pakistan’s envoy in New Delhi.

“The (Indian) ministry of external affairs statement is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan officials went on to allege the two Indian men had also been carrying fake currency and said India’s claims were “part of desperate efforts to divert attention from India’s state-terrorism” in Kashmir.

Tensions are already heightened between the neighbouring foes over the Himalayan region, which was split between them in 1947 when they gained independence from Britain.

Kashmir has become a bigger source of tension after New Delhi last August scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew.

In response, Islamabad at that time said it would recall its ambassador from Delhi and send back the Indian envoy.

The latest fracas comes after New Delhi expelled two officials from Pakistan’s high commission on June 1 for alleged “espionage activities” — claims Islamabad rejected.