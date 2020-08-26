Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states, with Sonia Gandhi saying the Centre’s refusal to reimburse the states was nothing short of betrayal of the people by the Modi government.

Gandhi, president of main opposition party Congress, convened a virtual meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss the key issues confronting them.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting.

In her introductory remarks, Sonia Gandhi said she agreed with Banerjee and Thackeray that all opposition-ruled states should together fight the Centre for their rights.

“We have to work together and fight together against the Central government,” Gandhi said at the meeting while endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray.

“We should decide whether we have to fight or fear,” Thackeray said at the meeting. Banerjee earlier said the situation was “very serious” and opposition-ruled states should fight unitedly.

Gandhi said the issue of GST compensation being paid to states on time according to laws passed by Parliament is crucial but this is not happening.

She said dues have accumulated and the finances of all states have been affected badly, while the central government continues to profiteer from “unilateral” cesses which are non-shareable with states and corner this revenue.

“This refusal to compensate the states is nothing short of a betrayal by the Modi government and a betrayal of trust of the people of India,” she said at the meeting.

The Congress chief said the meeting was convened to help build a coordinated approach among like-minded parties on some important and pressing issues that impinge on the Centre-state relations.

Gandhi termed the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation as “anti-democratic” and alleged that the laws to protect the environment and public health are being weakened by the Modi government.

She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the “insensitivity” of the government.

On students’ problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre.

Banerjee urged all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the ruling party was using agencies against the opposition and was undermining the federal structure.

Gandhi called for more such meetings of like-minded parties in the larger interest of the country and the public’s good.