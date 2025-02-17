-0.3 C
New York
Monday, February 17, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsSan Francisco police confirm OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s death as suicide amid...
News

San Francisco police confirm OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s death as suicide amid family’s doubts

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Balaji was a prominent figure in the AI community, having joined OpenAI in 2018 as a summer intern during his studies at the University of California, Berkeley. (Photo credit: @RaoPoornima)

Related stories

News

Elon Musk gifts Modi SpaceX heatshield tile; Modi presents classic Indian books to Musk’s children

Elon Musk Gifts SpaceX Heatshield Tile to PM Modi...
News

Trump-Modi talks to focus on trade, tariffs, and visas amid strengthening ties

Modi-Trump Meeting: Key Discussions on Trade & Global Strategy When...
News

Trump’s reaction to Musk’s son picking nose goes viral during Oval office press conference | Watch video

During a joint press conference in the Oval Office...
News

Trump’s citizenship order leaves expecting Indian immigrant parents in limbo

Neha Satpute and Akshay Pise, an Indian couple living...
News

Indian Techie Nikhil Rajpal joins Elon Musk’s DOGE team

Elon Musk's DOGE: Indian-Origin Techie Nikhil Rajpal Joins NOAA Elon...

OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s Death Confirmed as Suicide

San Francisco police have officially ruled the death of Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI software developer, as a suicide, following months of speculation and a lawsuit from his parents demanding a full investigation. Balaji was found dead in his apartment on November 26, 2024, with a gunshot wound to the head.

While authorities initially deemed it a suicide, his parents insisted foul play was involved, citing concerns over the investigation’s transparency. They pursued legal action to obtain a complete report from law enforcement.

On Saturday (15), 2025, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) released their findings, confirming their initial ruling. The four-page joint response and a 13-page medical examiner’s report concluded that Balaji had died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The OCME found no evidence or information to establish a cause and manner of death for Mr. Balaji other than a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” stated the medical examiner’s report. SFPD added that there was no sufficient evidence to suggest homicide.

- Advertisement -

Balaji, a San Francisco Bay Area native, was a University of California, Berkeley graduate who joined OpenAI after college. He worked at the company for four years, contributing to its large language models, including ChatGPT.

However, in August 2024, he left OpenAI and later went public with allegations that the company was violating copyright laws by scraping vast amounts of online content to train its AI models. His claims were featured in an October article by The New York Times, where he stated, “If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave the company.”

One month after speaking out, Balaji was found dead in his locked apartment. His mother, Poornima Ramarao, had contacted police after not hearing from him for days. Since then, she and her husband, Balaji Ramamurthy, have publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding their son’s death.

They commissioned independent forensic investigations that reportedly found inconsistencies, including the absence of a suicide note and alleged anomalies in blood spatter patterns. Ramarao took to social media, calling her son’s death a “cold-blooded murder.” Her posts caught the attention of Elon Musk, who replied, “This doesn’t seem like a suicide.”

The case gained further attention when Ramarao appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show in January 2025, adding to the growing speculation and conspiracy theories about Balaji’s death. On January 31, his parents sued the San Francisco police to obtain a full investigative report.

The newly released reports cite multiple reasons supporting the suicide ruling. The medical examiner found no signs of bruising or forced entry. The apartment door was locked from the inside, and windows were not viable points of entry. Internet searches on Balaji’s computer indicated interest in brain anatomy, and forensic tests confirmed the gun was his. Gunshot residue was found on both hands, and toxicology reports detected alcohol and amphetamines in his system.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott and OCME executive director David Serrano Sewell acknowledged the family’s grief, stating, “We realize that this information is difficult to receive. We hope that this response may help bring some amount of closure to his grieving parents, friends, and family.” Despite the official ruling, Balaji’s parents remain unconvinced, leaving the case shrouded in controversy.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Elon Musk gifts Modi SpaceX heatshield tile; Modi presents classic Indian books to Musk’s children