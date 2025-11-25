Ontario lawyer implicated in cross-border drug cartel cover-up case

Highlights:

Ontario lawyer Deepak Paradkar is accused of helping a Canadian-led drug cartel conceal operations.

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, and witness tampering.

Evidence includes FBI witness statements and messages retrieved from phones seized in Mexico.

Case is part of a larger extradition proceeding tied to alleged cartel leader and ex-Olympian Ryan Wedding.

Ontario lawyer Deepak Paradkar, 62, is facing accusations that he assisted an alleged Canadian-led drug cartel by helping key members hide evidence, monitor investigations, and attempt to silence potential witnesses. The case has surfaced through coordinated disclosures from Canadian and US authorities, forming the basis of a major extradition process involving several Canadian suspects.

The allegations stem from an October 2024 traffic stop in Arkansas, where police intercepted two vehicles carrying more than 500 kg of cocaine bound for Canada. After the seizure, investigators say leaders of the drug cartel began discussing how to protect their network and manage the risk of anyone cooperating with law enforcement.

According to court filings, Paradkar became involved soon after the seizure and joined a group chat that included cartel members who were reacting to the loss of the cocaine shipment. These filings appear in proceedings linked to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who the FBI claims heads the drug trafficking organization.

Evidence Suggests Lawyer Participated in Drug Cartel Communications

Material filed in court points to statements from an FBI witness and data extracted from a phone belonging to Andrew Clark, seized in Mexico in March 2025. That device included a chat labeled “911 Arkansa,” which referenced the cocaine interception. Messages in the chat indicate that Clark informed Wedding that Paradkar would “handle the situation.”

Investigators say Paradkar attempted to track down the two drivers connected to the Arkansas seizure. Members of the criminal network allegedly believed that one driver had spoken to investigators, prompting internal efforts to locate and question anyone who might have disclosed information about the drug shipment.

Authorities also say the lawyer advised members of the group to keep communications hidden, further suggesting his involvement went beyond conventional legal representation. These interactions, according to US prosecutors, form part of a wider plan to protect the network from scrutiny following the large-scale drug seizure.

Charges Connect Lawyer to Drug Trafficking, Witness Tampering, and Murder Plot

Paradkar faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, and attempted witness tampering. Prosecutors allege that he assisted the cartel by reviewing drug seizures, helping assess potential exposure, and paying other lawyers to obtain information about whether suspects were cooperating with police. Court documents indicate he was compensated with cash and expensive watches.

He is one of seven Canadians now confronting extradition to the United States. A conviction in the US on these drug-related offenses could result in a life sentence. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

One of the most serious claims is that Paradkar told cartel members that killing a witness, Jonathan Acebedo-Garcia, might undermine the FBI’s case and block ongoing extradition efforts. Prosecutors say Acebedo-Garcia was later killed in Colombia in January 2025 after Wedding allegedly offered a reward for his death.

Court filings also state that Paradkar received a call that authorities used to establish that the witness intended to testify. The phone used for that call was allegedly provided to him by Atna Ohna, who is also facing criminal charges connected to the drug network.

Legal Analysts Say Drug Case Tests Limits of Attorney-Client Privilege

Legal specialists observing the proceedings note that this case reinforces a longstanding principle: attorney-client privilege does not apply when conversations involve planning or facilitating new crimes. It also does not extend to communications that include people who are not the lawyer’s client.

As the extradition hearings continue, the case will determine the degree to which a practicing lawyer can be held accountable for taking actions that prosecutors say were intended to assist a drug cartel. The proceedings are expected to involve substantial cooperation between Canadian and US authorities, with further evidence likely to be released as the investigation develops.