Canada to deport Indian man convicted of harassing teenage girls near Toronto school

Jagjit Singh arrived in Canada in July on a six-month visitor visa.

He repeatedly approached teenage girls outside a Toronto high school.

A Canadian court convicted him of criminal harassment.

Singh received a short jail term and now faces deportation.

He is permanently barred from returning to Canada.

A 51-year-old Indian man, Jagjit Singh, who traveled to Canada on a temporary visitor visa to see his newborn grandchild, has been convicted of criminal harassment after approaching two teenage girls outside a Toronto-area high school. His case has now resulted in immediate deportation and a lifetime ban from returning to Canada.

Singh entered Canada in July on a six-month visitor visa. According to court records and local reports, he began spending time near the school’s designated smoking area, where he repeatedly tried to approach young female students. Singh did not speak English and relied on gestures when attempting to communicate with the girls.

Police arrested Singh on September 16. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Singh was released on bail but arrested again that same day after police received a new complaint about his behavior. In court, Singh denied the sexual interference allegation but pleaded guilty to criminal harassment.

