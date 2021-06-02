Night Shyamalan has directed some interesting films, and now, he is all set for his next directorial titled Old. The official trailer of the film was released recently.

Old is a thriller and it is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The movie is produced by Shayamalan, Blinding Edge Pictures, Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock.

Shyamalan took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “What will you discover in paradise? Watch the trailer to my new film OLD. LIKE this tweet to get updates from @OldTheMovie before it hits theaters on July 23.”

The movie revolves around a bunch of people who come for a holiday at a beach and soon they start getting old rapidly. The trailer is thrilling and keeps us hooked.

Old stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.

The movie is slated to release on 23rd July 2021.

Shyamalan’s last directorial was the 2019 release Glass. The movie had received a mixed response from the critics, but did well at the box office. It starred James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, and Samuel L. Jackson.