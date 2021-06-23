Natural star Nani’s fans were super excited to watch him on the big screen in the film Tuck Jagadish. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release date of the film has been postponed.

There have been reports that Tuck Jagadish will get a theatrical release in August this year. But, the makers have not yet officially announced the release date.

Well, now according to a report Telugu360, fans of Nani are in for a treat as it is said that in a year, the actor will be having not one or two but four releases. Tuck Jagadish is ready for a release, and Nani will reportedly, resume the shooting for Shyam Singha Roy in July. A major chunk of the film has already been shot, and now, Nani is planning to wrap up the movie in a single schedule.

After Shyam Singha Roy, the actor will start shooting for Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki. The movie also stars Nazriya Nazim in the lead role, and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Reportedly, Nani plans to wrap up the shooting of the film in two months in quick schedules.

Once he wraps up the shooting of Ante Sundaraniki, he will start working on debutant director Srikanth’s film. It is said that he will complete the shooting of the film in the first quarter of 2022.

Well, we have to say that Nani is on a roll.