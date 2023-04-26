Award-winning writer, comedian, and creative producer Amir Shaheen, best known as the co-creator of the Netflix Original series Home for Christmas, is excited to announce the international English release of his humorous book, F*** My Brain!

The book, initially published in Norwegian, has garnered glowing reviews for its engaging stories and exploration of themes such as belonging, society, and alienation.

F*** My Brain! is a collection of hysterically funny short stories inspired by authors like Simon Rich, Douglas Adams, Neil Gaiman, Adam Levin, Aziz Ansari, and Mindy Kaling.

The book, targeted at a young audience, delves into the challenges of growing up between two cultures while capturing the experiences of being a minority in a different country. With its lighthearted and engaging tone, F*** My Brain! offers an insightful and entertaining journey for readers navigating the complexities of identity, relationships, and cultural differences.

Shaheen’s background as a writer, comedian, and creative producer has provided a solid foundation for his work. The Netflix series Home for Christmas, developed alongside Kristian Andersen, earned a nomination for Gullruten 2021 (Norwegian Emmy Awards).

Shaheen is currently working on his second book, Tree of Sorrow, set for release in 2023 with publisher Tekstforslag, as well as a children’s book set to release this September and a TV project in development with NRK Super.

F*** My Brain! will be available for purchase in the USA, UK, Canada, and other international markets starting May 15th.

It will be available across all platforms for libraries, bookstores, and online retailers.