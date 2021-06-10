Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was slated to release last year in March. But, doe to the pandemic, the film was postponed.

Now, the film is slated to release in August this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, theatres are shut in many states. Well, there were reports that the film might get an OTT release. However, director Priyadarshan has clarified that the film will get a theatrical release.

He told sify.com, “Marakkar is a big-budget film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen, even if I have to wait for another six months it will only have a theatrical release. Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor (producer and distributor), and me, we are on the same page as far as the release is concerned and we are sure a big tentpole film like Marakkar will have a big screen release before going the digital way.”

“Which OTT platform will pay me Rs 150 Cr for Marakkar digital premiere rights? That would include my cost of production and landing cost of the film which was scheduled to release in 5 languages in 5000 screens worldwide. It has been made for a theatrical experience for mass audiences. Don’t forget Marakkar has won three National Awards including best picture and three state awards and should have a theatrical release first,” the filmmaker added.

Apart from Mohanlal, Marakkar also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu.