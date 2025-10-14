Nita Ambani wears Hermès Sac Bijou worth £1.67 million at Manish Malhotra’s diwali party

Highlights:

The Hermès Sac Bijou is one of only three ever made

The bag is worth £1.67 million, approximately ₹16.6 crore

It is crafted from 18k white gold and covered with 3,025 diamonds totaling 111 carats

Nita Ambani paired it with a silver Manish Malhotra saree and Colombian emerald jewelry

The bag is designed for spectacle rather than utility, making it the focal point of her outfit

Nita Ambani turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party with an accessory that redefined luxury. Her Hermès Sac Bijou, valued at £1.67 million (approximately ₹16.6 crore), became the focal point of the evening, demonstrating that in high fashion, the accessory can often overshadow the outfit.

Nita Ambani and the Hermès Sac Bijou: A Rare Statement Piece

The Hermès Sac Bijou is among the rarest handbags in the world, with only three ever produced. Crafted from solid 18k white gold and encrusted with 3,025 diamonds totaling 111 carats, the bag is not designed for utility. Instead, it is intended as a statement, turning the wearer’s arm into a display of craftsmanship and luxury.

“The Hermès Sac Bijou is not about utility; it is about spectacle,” industry experts said. At the Diwali event, Nita Ambani’s choice of the bag immediately captured attention, highlighting her status as a fashion trailblazer.

How Nita Ambani Styled the £1.6 Million Bag

Nita Ambani complemented the Hermès Sac Bijou with a silver sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured clean lines and minimal embroidery, allowing the bag to remain the centerpiece of the ensemble. She accessorized further with heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a matching bracelet. The overall look projected understated elegance while emphasizing the bag’s brilliance.

According to observers, the styling choice reinforced that the bag was the main attraction. “It was a statement, suggesting: ‘Oh, this old thing? Just a typical Tuesday night out,’” fashion analysts commented. Nita Ambani’s outfit demonstrated how a high-value accessory can dominate an entire look without overwhelming it.

The Impact of Nita Ambani’s Fashion Choice

The Hermès Sac Bijou is designed to impress rather than serve a practical function. Its high value and rarity transform it from a mere accessory into a landmark piece. “It is a power move. It is a conversation piece that instantly wins the conversation,” said commentators covering the event. In this context, the bag served as Nita Ambani’s signature statement, ensuring she stood out among the other guests.

The Diwali party, attended by numerous celebrities and socialites, became a showcase for Nita Ambani’s carefully curated style. While others wore designer ensembles, the Hermès Sac Bijou made an unmistakable mark. It turned Nita Ambani into the center of attention, demonstrating that in high-end fashion, an accessory can define the narrative of the entire evening.

Why the Hermès Sac Bijou Matters

Beyond its financial value, the Hermès Sac Bijou is a piece of wearable art. Designed by Pierre Hardy in 2012, every detail reflects a meticulous design process. With thousands of diamonds covering the surface, it functions more as a showcase of craftsmanship than a practical handbag. For Nita Ambani, carrying this bag signaled not only wealth but also refined taste and a deep understanding of fashion’s theatrical aspects.

The Hermès Sac Bijou’s role at the Diwali party illustrates a broader trend in luxury fashion: accessories are no longer secondary. They are central to an individual’s style statement. Nita Ambani’s choice emphasizes that in certain social settings, the accessory itself can become the defining element of an outfit, commanding attention and admiration.

Nita Ambani Sets the Standard for High Fashion

At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration, Nita Ambani’s appearance reinforced her status as a fashion icon. Her Hermès Sac Bijou was more than a bag; it was a statement of presence, sophistication, and exclusivity. By combining a rare accessory with a complementary outfit and exquisite jewelry, Nita Ambani showcased how high fashion operates at the intersection of art, luxury, and spectacle.

In conclusion, Nita Ambani’s choice to wear the Hermès Sac Bijou at the Diwali party demonstrates the power of rare luxury pieces in shaping public perception. With only three of these bags in existence, it is clear that for Nita Ambani, fashion is not merely about clothes or trends—it is about making an unforgettable statement.