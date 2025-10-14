Ed Sheeran features Hindi verse by Jonita Gandhi on Heaven remix

Highlights:

Ed Sheeran features Hindi lyrics for the first time in his career with Jonita Gandhi on the Heaven remix.

Jonita Gandhi wrote and performed an original Hindi verse, not a translation, expressing the feeling of finding “the one.”

The collaboration began after Gandhi opened for Sheeran at his Mumbai concert, leading to a creative partnership.

The remix EP also includes Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, and Santhosh Narayanan with Dhee, showcasing multiple South Asian artists.

The release coincides with Gandhi’s birthday month and the Diwali season, marking symbolic timing and cultural relevance.

Ed Sheeran has added a Hindi verse by Jonita Gandhi to the remix of his song Heaven. The Hindi contribution is an original section written and performed by Gandhi, not a translation of Sheeran’s lines, and marks the first time Sheeran has released a track that contains original Hindi lyrics.

Gandhi confirmed her role on the remix and said her new verse captures the sudden certainty of finding a partner. “Her words, she says, are about that moment ‘you just know’. You know?” This material is placed as a full verse that fits the song’s existing melody rather than as background vocals.

How the collaboration formed

The collaboration followed Gandhi’s appearance as an opening act for Sheeran in Mumbai earlier this year. That performance led to further meetings and creative discussions, and the connection developed into a recording collaboration within months. Gandhi has described Sheeran as “surprisingly normal and grounded and genuinely curious about the music here.”

Industry reporting and statements tied to the project indicate the remix is part of a broader release strategy that extends tracks from Sheeran’s recent album into a remix EP with multiple international contributors. Rolling Stone India and other outlets report the remix EP is scheduled for release on October 17, 2025.

Ed Sheeran’s remix EP: contributors and scope

The remix EP surrounding Heaven includes several Indian and South Asian artists across genres. Confirmed contributors include Punjabi artist Karan Aujla on the track “Symmetry,” rapper Hanumankind, and composer Santhosh Narayanan collaborating with his daughter Dhee on “Don’t Look Down.” The project presents several tracks reworked or remixed to incorporate South Asian musical elements.

Reports describe the EP as more than a single guest feature; instead, it is positioned as a multi-artist project that brings regional voices into Sheeran’s recent body of work. The presence of multiple established performers indicates a deliberate approach to incorporating Indian sounds and artists into the release.

What Gandhi contributed to Heaven

Gandhi wrote new Hindi lines that align with the song’s emotional theme rather than translating Sheeran’s existing English lyrics. She has framed her verse around the moment of realizing a deep romantic connection. In media statements tied to the announcement she said, “My verse on the song expresses that feeling of knowing that you’re with ‘the one’. It’s super romantic and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!” Those words describe the lyrical intent and the role she plays in the remix.

The Hindi verse is described in coverage as integrated into the arrangement so that it slots into Sheeran’s melody line and maintains the song’s existing tonal character while adding a new linguistic and cultural layer. Critics and industry observers note that the segment is a fully formed vocal contribution rather than a cameo.

Timing and release context

The announcement arrives in October, which Gandhi noted is her birthday month, and close to the Diwali festival period in 2025. Reported release timing—October 17, 2025 for the remix EP—places the project in a window relevant to South Asian audiences and global pop release cycles. Gandhi commented that the timing felt appropriate given the personal and cultural context.

This release follows Sheeran’s recent album cycle and promotional activity. The remix EP is presented as an extension of that work through collaborations and remixes that aim to reach new markets and reflect diverse musical influences. Media coverage frames the project as part of Sheeran’s ongoing collaborations with South Asian artists during this period.

Implications for both artists

For Ed Sheeran, the remix EP represents an effort to broaden the sonic and cultural reach of his recent material by formally integrating South Asian vocalists and producers. For Jonita Gandhi, the feature marks a high-profile international collaboration and a visible transition from opening act to credited vocalist on a global release. Sources indicate both the strategic and personal significance of the collaboration for the artists involved.