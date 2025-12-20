Zohran Mamadani’s appointee steps down over decade-old antisemitic posts

Highlights:

Mamdani appointee Catherine Almonte Da Costa resigns after antisemitic posts from 2011–2012 surface.

Da Costa issues a public apology, stating the posts do not reflect her current views.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani accepts the resignation and notes Da Costa’s remorse.

The Anti-Defamation League shared the posts and plans to monitor Mamdani’s incoming administration. - Advertisement -

Mamdani faces pressure to distinguish criticism of Israel from antisemitism amid rising concerns.

The incident reflects challenges in vetting and accountability for public officials in the social media era.

One of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s appointees resigned following the resurfacing of antisemitic social media posts she made over a decade ago. The incident has intensified scrutiny of Mamdani’s incoming administration as he prepares to take office next month.

Mamdani Appointee Resigns Over Antisemitic Posts from 2011–2012

Catherine Almonte Da Costa, recently appointed by Mamdani to lead the city’s office of appointments, stepped down after posts she made in 2011 and 2012 were publicly shared by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a prominent Jewish advocacy group. The posts contained language the ADL described as echoing traditional antisemitic stereotypes and demeaning Jewish people.

Mamdani’s office confirmed on December 18, 2025, that Da Costa’s resignation was accepted. In a statement, Da Costa apologized for her past remarks, expressing regret and acknowledging the harm caused, particularly to the Jewish community.

“These statements are not indicative of who I am,” Da Costa said. “As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused.”

Role of the Mamdani Appointee

Da Costa had been selected earlier this week to serve as director of appointments, a position responsible for overseeing recruitment and staffing strategy within Mamdani’s new administration. She previously held a similar role in city government more than ten years ago and has experience in the private sector, including at a communications firm and the auction house Sotheby’s.

Mamdani Responds to Resignation

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the resignation and stated that Da Costa expressed deep remorse for her prior comments. He said in a brief statement: “She has chosen to step aside, and I accepted her resignation.”

This development comes at a sensitive time for Mamdani. The mayor-elect has attracted national attention for his outspoken criticism of Israeli government policies, particularly concerning military actions in Gaza. His stance has raised concerns among Jewish groups and others, with calls for clear differentiation between political criticism and antisemitism.

During the campaign, Mamdani faced backlash for declining to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which many view as inflammatory. He has since stated that he discourages the use of the phrase.

ADL’s Role and Monitoring Plans

The Anti-Defamation League has not commented directly on the resignation but had previously shared Da Costa’s posts publicly. Following Mamdani’s election victory, the ADL announced plans to develop a monitoring tool focused on tracking policies and personnel in his administration.

Implications for Mamdani’s Administration

The resignation highlights the challenges Mamdani faces as he prepares to lead New York City. His administration is expected to come under intense scrutiny on issues of antisemitism, public accountability, and leadership standards.

This episode also serves as a reminder of how past social media activity can have lasting consequences for public officials, drawing attention from both American and international observers, including those in the Indian community.

As Mamdani prepares to assume office next month, the incident underscores the importance of transparency and responsibility in political appointments and the need to address concerns of discrimination promptly and clearly.