Barack Obama releases 2025 favorites list featuring Indian writers and musician

Highlights:

Barack Obama released his annual 2025 favorites list

Indian authors Anita Desai and Kiran Desai featured in the books section

Indian-American musician Ganavya included in Obama’s music picks

The list reflects global and diverse creative voices

Obama encouraged audiences to share their own favorites from 2025

The Barack Obama 2025 favorites list continues a practice the former president has followed since leaving office, using his platform to spotlight literature, music, and cinema that made a strong impression on him during the year. The selections often influence reading lists and playlists worldwide and frequently boost interest in featured creators.

This year’s list stands out for the recognition of a mother-daughter pair of writers with deep literary roots in India, alongside a musician whose work bridges Indian classical traditions and contemporary global sounds.

Barack Obama Highlights Anita Desai in 2025 Reading List

One of the most discussed inclusions on the Barack Obama 2025 favorites list is Anita Desai, a widely respected author and three-time Booker Prize nominee. She appears on the list for her novella Rosarita.

The book centers on Bonita, a young Indian woman studying Spanish in Mexico. Her life changes course when she uncovers unexpected details about her mother’s past. The story examines memory, identity, and family history through a restrained and reflective narrative style. Rosarita adds to Desai’s long body of work and marks her inclusion on one of the world’s most closely watched annual reading lists.

Barack Obama Recognizes Kiran Desai’s 2025 Novel

Kiran Desai, Anita Desai’s daughter and a Booker Prize–winning author, also appears on the Barack Obama 2025 favorites list for her novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. The novel was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2025.

The story follows two young Indians whose lives move between India and the United States. Sonia is an aspiring writer who returns to India after studying in Vermont, while Sunny is a journalist based in New York dealing with family expectations and personal uncertainty. Their chance meeting on a train in India leads to a narrative that explores relationships, ambition, migration, and social pressure.

The inclusion of both Anita Desai and Kiran Desai on the Barack Obama 2025 favorites list is a rare moment in global publishing, highlighting two generations of writers from the same family in a single year.

Barack Obama 2025 Music Picks Include Ganavya

In the music category, Barack Obama included Indian-American musician Ganavya among his 2025 favorites. Her song Pasayadan was listed alongside tracks by international artists such as Lady Gaga, Blackpink, and Rosalía.

Ganavya was born in the United States and raised partly in Tamil Nadu. Her music blends Carnatic traditions with spiritual jazz and experimental elements. Trained from a young age in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam, she has developed a style that draws from Indian classical roots while engaging with contemporary global sounds.

Her inclusion on the Barack Obama 2025 favorites list reflects an interest in music that crosses cultural and geographic boundaries, placing Indian-influenced sound alongside mainstream global pop and experimental music.

Barack Obama’s Broader 2025 Cultural Selections

Beyond Indian creators, the Barack Obama 2025 favorites list includes books by authors such as Jill Lepore, Ron Chernow, Beth Macy, Susan Choi, and Zadie Smith. His film and music selections also span multiple countries and genres, reinforcing the global scope of the list.

As in previous years, Obama described the list as a way to encourage curiosity and engagement with stories and art from outside one’s usual choices. He invited audiences to explore unfamiliar voices and to share their own favorite books, songs, and films from the year.

Why the Barack Obama 2025 Favorites List Matters

For readers and listeners in both the United States and India, the Barack Obama 2025 favorites list has drawn attention for its recognition of Indian and Indian-American talent within a global cultural framework. The list continues to function as both a personal reflection of Obama’s interests and a broader signal of creative work that resonates across borders.

By highlighting writers such as Anita Desai and Kiran Desai and musicians like Ganavya, Barack Obama once again used his platform to elevate voices that contribute to international conversations on literature, music, and culture.