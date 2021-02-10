Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming series Bombay Begum starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand in principal roles.

Bombay Begums, which revolves around five modern Indian women living in the city of Mumbai and touches upon themes of ambition, desire, the struggle for power and vulnerability, will start streaming on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021.

Talking in detail about the start-studded show, creator and director Alankrita Shrivastava says, “Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success but have many other battles to fight too.”

Shrivastava, who has previously directed Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020), goes on to add, “It is the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams – sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled. It is the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”

The additional cast of Bombay Begums includes Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain and Nauheed Cyrusi. The show has been produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

Bombay Begums premieres on March 8, 2021, on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bombay Begums, Netflix, Alankrita Shrivastava, Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur