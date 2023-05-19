Netflix has rolled out a poster and trailer for Nimona, the upcoming animated fantasy adventure based on the New York Times bestselling comic book series of the same name. The adaptation follows the title character, a shapeshifter, as she fights to defeat the authoritarian organization known as The Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, from a screenplay written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, Nimona will transform the award-winning comic series of the same name by ND Stevenson into a CGI adventure for Netflix. Watch the trailer below…

Let Me In star Chloë Grace Moretz voices the title character, while Academy Award winner and Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed lends his voice to the character of Ballister Blackheart.

Other cast members include Eugene Lee Yang (The Try Guys), Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under, Joker), Lorraine Toussaint (Star Wars: Visions, Orange Is the New Black), Beck Bennett (Sing, The Mitchells vs the Machines), RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Indya Moore (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Julio Torres (Bob’s Burgers), and Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live).

“There were probably millions of takes of me doing absolutely off-the-wall crazy stuff, but you can really tell how she has ups and downs, she’s throwing all these things out there, and then will kind of slam you rock hard in your stomach with this sweet honesty when she gets to her own truth,” Moretz said of voicing the main character.

“In those moments your heart really melts for her, and that’s something that really came across on the page and even more so in the movie now,” she added.

Ahmed fell in love with both the story and character saying, “When I heard about this story, I just felt an instant connection to it and to Ballister, and I think others will too because most of us have known what it’s like to be on the outside,” Ahmed said.

Offering some insight into the mind of Ballister Blackheart, the actor added, “That’s what Ballister is really dealing with, a sense of being an impostor who so badly wants to prove he’s worthy of this institution. But of course, what you realize by the end is that you don’t get your sense of worth from other people telling you what you’re worth. You have to think for yourself and live by your own values.”

The film hits Netflix on June 30th.

