Netflix has announced a new anthology film titled Ankahi Kahaniya. It consists of three unheard and untold tales of love and longing, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary for RSVP Movies.

Ankahi Kahaniya takes viewers through winding paths of longing and love. On this journey of finding true love are some unconventional characters, that have been brought to life by a host of incredibly talented actors, including Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale.

Talking about her segment in the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story, I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix’s belief and impact.”

“This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single-screen theatres. When you are young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one is especially close to my heart. And I am really excited for everyone to watch it!” said filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey.

Filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, “Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya‘s thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said the team is thrilled to announce Ankahi Kahaniya. “These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can’t wait to bring it to our members,” she added.

