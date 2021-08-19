In February this year, it was announced that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan will be seen in Ravi Udyawar’s directorial titled Yudhra. On Thursday (19), the shooting of the film kickstarted and Chaturvedi’s posted about it on his Insta story.

Yudhra is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

While making an announcement about the film, Ravi Udyawar had tweeted, “Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022. http://bit.ly/FilmAnnouncement @SiddhantChturvD @MalavikaM_ @TheRaghav_Juyal @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies @J10Kassim @ShridharR @BasrurRavi @vishalrr @AAFilmsIndia @ZeeMusicCompany #AkshatGhildial.”

The teaser that was shared during the announcement of the film was quite interesting, and Siddhant and Malavika looked super stylish in it.

Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 release Gully Boy. He impressed one and all with his performance in the movie and went on to sign many films. Apart from Yudhra, he has movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shakun Batra’s next, and Phone Bhoot lined up. The shooting of Shakun Batra’s next was wrapped up a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Malavika has been doing quite well down South. She grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2017). The actress will also be seen opposite Dhanush in the Tamil film Maaran.