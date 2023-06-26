After the huge success of its latest series Scoop, Netflix has signed a multi-year series partnership with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Headlined by Karishma Tanna and Zeeshan Ayyub, Scoop is the official adaptation of the book Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison by journalist Jigna Vora. The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist whose life takes a dramatic turn when she is charged with the heinous murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen. The show takes us on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on.

Taking this collaboration forward with Netflix, Mehta will create multiple series for Netflix in the coming years.

Excited about it, he said, “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with Scoop, Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from scripting, all the way to marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long-term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, also expressed her excitement.

She said, “Hansal is a master of his craft and has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal and are relevant to a wide audience. Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no other. Scoop marks yet another success for our series line-up this year, and with this partnership we look forward to never-before-seen stories that audiences will love.”

More details regarding the projects are awaited.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!