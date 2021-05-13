Neena Gupta will be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. The shooting of the film had kickstarted a few weeks ago, but due to the lockdown, the shoot has been stalled.

Recently, while talking to the entertainment portal Spotboye, Neena Gupta opened up about working with Big B.

She stated, “I am very excited to work with Mr. Bachchan. I have shot for only five-six days in Bombay, but then the lockdown happened so I had to return home.” I haven’t started my scenes with him yet, but I am very intimidated by him. It’s like when we are waiting for the short, he would be sitting in a corner and I would wonder should I go close to him, talk to him or no. Should I ask him something or not? It’s actually quite a thing and I think slowly things will be fine for all of us.”

Sharing an incident from the sets, the actress said, “One day I thought why can’t I sit with Mr. Bachchan, the other actors are sitting with him and talking. So then I gathered some courage and went and sat next to him but then he got busy on his phone, so I silently sat out there. The thing is it’s we, who think that Bachchan will be like this or that, but he is a normal person and I am very happy that I will be working with him.”

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson which is slated to release on Netflix on 18th May 2021.