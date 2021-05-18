Neena Gupta has been in the industry for around four decades. She has left a mark in Bollywood as well as in the television industry.

While the actress had taken a back seat from work for a few years, she made an amazing comeback with the 2019 release Badhaai Ho, and then has featured in multiple interesting projects. Today, her film Sardar Ka Grandson has started streaming on Netflix.

While talking about the movie, she told PTI, “When you are young, you get all sorts of roles. When I heard the story, I loved it. I was jumping. Sometimes when somebody is narrating, you start visualizing it. Also, you don’t get a role like this, it is very rare that you get a role like this to play at my age.”

“I am hungry for good scripts and roles. After many days I got a good offer so I thought let’s eat this one,” she added.

Further talking about taking a break and coming back to movies, the veteran actress stated, “I worked so much in my life. I had a child to look after that I had no time for myself. So when I got married, I said okay, now I will not work and enjoy family life because I have never enjoyed (it). I was always working… there was no enjoyment.”

“But then I realised that my enjoyment is my work. There is nothing else that gives me pleasure than my work. I am a good housewife too, I can cook, can polish shoes, etc. But my work gives me more pleasure and that’s why I will work,” Gupta added.

Talking about her other projects, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Goodbye in which she is paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a film titled Dial 100 in her kitty. The season two of the series Masaba Masaba is also on the cards.