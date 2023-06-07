Brooke Law continued to confirm herself as a great British talent with her new song Wild As I Was.

The lyrically strong track is about a mother reminiscing about an adventurous youth, and hoping her child lives life to the full, without being too wild. With more music and performances at festivals on the way, she remains one to watch.

Eastern Eye got the singer/songwriter to select 10 songs she loves.

What’s Up by Four Non Blondes: This iconic anthem is so timeless. The lyrics remain so relevant today. It still has the same power as when it was released.

Ironic by Alanis Morissette: This is another absolute classic. I wish I had written this song. I think everyone can relate to it and have a laugh at themselves.

We All Need Saving by Brooke Law: I released this over Mental Health Week and have been able to reach a lot of people, encouraging them to talk about how they feel. It’s recognising that we all need help sometimes and asking for help is a strength, not a weakness.

You Gotta Be by Des’ree: I find this song so empowering, with lyrics like, ‘You gotta be hard, you gotta be tough, you gotta be stronger’.

Something Just Like This by Coldplay: This song is like a rollercoaster to me. I find the verse so emotional then in the chorus I want to jump and dance.

Are We Done by Brooke Law: This was part of my Archetypes EP, where each song represented a different female archetype. This was the ‘best friend’.

Skater Boy by Avril Lavigne: I grew up listening to this song with my best friend. We used to sing into our hairbrushes and make videos to the song.

Breakeven by The Script: I’ve always loved this song. I love covering it at my gigs. The melody of this top tune is so comforting.

Should’ve Said No by Taylor Swift: I was driving around Los Angeles with my parents at 10 when I first heard Taylor. One of her first songs I was obsessed with and had to teach myself the guitar after it.

Wild As I Was by Brooke Law: Last, but not least Wild As I Was because it’s my new song of course (laughs).

www.brookelaw.co.uk