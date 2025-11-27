‘My future is BCCI’s call, but don’t forget my successes’: Gambhir after test whitewash

Highlights:

Gambhir says the BCCI will decide his future after the 2-0 Test series loss.

Gambhir points to the Champions Trophy win and England series draw as major results.

Gambhir accepts responsibility for the team’s collapse and poor performance.

Gambhir faces criticism over team selection and frequent changes.

Gambhir says Test cricket needs “tough characters” over flamboyant players.

Gambhir said on Wednesday that the decision on whether he continues as head coach lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, following the team’s 2-0 home Test series loss to South Africa.

The statement from Gambhir came after the team suffered a 408-run defeat in the second Test at Guwahati, completing the series whitewash. The loss marked one of the heaviest defeats by runs in Test history for the team and intensified pressure on Gambhir and the team management.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Gambhir acknowledged the scale of the loss but reminded critics of earlier results achieved during his tenure.

“It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for the Champions Trophy,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir referred to the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign and the 2-2 Test series draw in England earlier this year as key milestones under his leadership.

Gambhir takes responsibility for collapse in second Test

Gambhir accepted responsibility for the team’s performance, particularly the collapse that turned the second Test in South Africa’s favor. The team slipped from 95 for 1 to 122 for 7, losing six wickets for 27 runs. The collapse shifted momentum completely and led to the 408-run defeat.

“The blame lies with everyone and starts with me,” Gambhir said.

He added that accountability applied across the squad and support staff, and that no individual player would be singled out.

“You don’t blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won’t do it going forward,” he said.

The result in Guwahati is now the team’s biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket.

Gambhir’s Test record under review after back-to-back home losses

The recent red-ball record under Gambhir has drawn increasing attention. Since taking over as head coach, the team has now lost 10 of its last 18 Test matches. The South Africa series defeat followed another home Test whitewash against New Zealand last year, making it two consecutive home series losses under Gambhir.

These results have raised wider questions about long-term planning, Test match preparation, and performance in pressure situations under Gambhir’s leadership.

Gambhir’s selection approach draws criticism

A major area of debate around Gambhir has been his selection strategy in Test cricket. Critics have questioned the preference for all-rounders over specialist batters and bowlers, especially in home conditions.

Frequent changes to the playing XI have also become a focal point of criticism. The lack of stability in the team setup has raised concerns about rhythm, consistency, and structure. Analysts have argued that repeated changes have affected balance in the longer format.

Gambhir has defended his broader approach to selection and team composition in previous interactions, emphasizing squad depth and adaptability.

Gambhir says Test cricket needs “tough characters”

Addressing the type of players required in Test cricket, Gambhir offered a clear view on what he believes is essential for success in the red-ball format.

“You don’t need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need are tough characters with limited skills. They make good Test cricketers,” he said.

The comment reflects Gambhir’s emphasis on discipline, mental strength, and resilience as priorities in the Test setup.

Gambhir’s future remains undecided

Despite the pressure following the whitewash, the BCCI has not yet made any public announcement regarding Gambhir’s future. For now, Gambhir continues in his role as head coach as the team reviews the impact of two consecutive home Test series losses.

With results under scrutiny and selection decisions under debate, Gambhir remains at the center of discussions about the direction of the team in Test cricket. Whether Gambhir continues in the role will depend on the BCCI’s assessment of recent performances, including the Champions Trophy win, the England series draw, and the latest home defeat.

As the team looks ahead to future international assignments, Gambhir’s position remains one of the most closely watched aspects of the ongoing reset in Test cricket.