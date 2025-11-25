Anil Kumble criticizes India after batting collapse in South Africa test

Highlights:

Anil Kumble said India showed poor application and patience in their first-innings collapse.

India were dismissed for 201 despite a batting-friendly pitch.

Marco Jansen took 6/48 after scoring 93 runs earlier.

Anil Kumble said Indian batters were not prepared for long spells or difficult sessions. - Advertisement -

Dale Steyn praised India for controlling the first three days before the collapse.

Former India captain Anil Kumble delivered a direct assessment of India’s performance after the team fell 288 runs behind South Africa in the second Test. India were bowled out for 201 in their first innings on a pitch that Kuldeep Yadav described as a “road,” indicating that scoring should have been relatively straightforward.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen dominated the innings with figures of 6/48 after adding a crucial 93 runs on the second day. India struggled from the start and never built sustained partnerships throughout the innings.

Speaking to JioStar, Anil Kumble said: “I felt India’s batting effort was quite poor. The application and patience required in Test cricket were missing. While there were some good deliveries, the batsmen didn’t seem prepared to endure tough spells or play session by session.”

His remarks reflected broader concerns about India’s recent Test performances, where the team has struggled to handle extended pressure or execute disciplined innings across multiple sessions.

South Africa dominate as India fall behind despite earlier control

South Africa held control across major periods of the match. Jansen, along with Simon Harmer, kept India under constant pressure. Washington Sundar’s 48 was the only meaningful effort from the batting order, and wickets fell consistently throughout the innings.

By the end of the third day, India trailed by 288 runs, reflecting a substantial gap created by South Africa’s early momentum. Jansen’s performance was a defining factor, but India’s inability to counter sustained pace and bounce exposed weaknesses that have been visible across recent series.

In the earlier Kolkata Test, India were bowled out for 93 in the final innings and lost by 30 runs. South Africa’s bowlers again executed disciplined plans, forcing repeated mistakes from India’s middle order and tail. While KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed brief resistance, India could not build partnerships long enough to influence the match result.

Series trend shows lack of application under pressure

The November 2025 series highlighted recurring problems in India’s Test approach. Across two matches, India failed to manage challenging spells or stretch innings through controlled, patient batting. South Africa’s pace attack capitalized on vulnerabilities in India’s technique and temperament, especially in conditions that required time at the crease.

In Guwahati, South Africa’s first-innings total of 489 set the tone. Jansen’s 93 provided stability and helped the visitors push toward a target that gave their bowlers a considerable margin to operate. India’s batting group did not respond with similar depth or discipline, leading to a large deficit by the third day.

Anil Kumble repeatedly emphasized the need for better preparation, clearer intent, and session-based batting. His critique centered not on individual dismissals but on the overall lack of strategy in handling long, consistent bowling spells.

Dale Steyn provides alternate perspective

While Anil Kumble was critical of India’s application, former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn offered a more balanced evaluation. Steyn noted that India controlled several stages of the match and competed strongly during the first three days. He acknowledged that the collapse significantly shifted the match, but he highlighted India’s earlier discipline and planning.

Steyn’s remarks suggested that while the batting collapse was decisive, the broader performance included periods where India executed well. His comments aimed to place the defeat in context rather than attribute the outcome solely to batting errors.

India’s next steps after a difficult series

India’s performances across the two Tests underline the need for consistent session-based play and stronger adaptation to sustained pace bowling. Individual contributions from Rahul, Jaiswal, and Sundar were not enough to build partnerships capable of absorbing pressure.

The focus moving forward will be on rebuilding batting confidence, improving mental preparation, and addressing technical gaps that have surfaced in recent matches. The assessments from Anil Kumble and Steyn provide different perspectives, but both highlight the need for India to reassess their batting strategy ahead of upcoming fixtures.