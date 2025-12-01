Musk backs H-1B visa program, says Indian talent strengthens US technology sector

Highlights:

The US has “immensely benefited” from Indian talent

Strong support expressed for the H-1B visa program

Warning issued that shutting down H-1B would be “very bad” for America

Misuse of the system acknowledged, with a call for reform instead of cancellation - Advertisement -

Comments made during an interview on Nikhil Kamath’s People by WTF podcast

The United States has been an “immense beneficiary” of talent from India, said Elon Musk, voicing strong support for the H-1B visa program and warning that shutting it down would harm the country’s technology sector.

Musk made the remarks during an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his podcast People by WTF, released on Sunday. During the conversation, Musk addressed concerns around immigration policy, skilled labor, and border control in the United States.

“Yes, I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America… America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India,” Musk said.

On the H-1B visa program specifically, Musk said that although there has been misuse in parts of the system, he does not support shutting it down.

Musk Says Ending H-1B Would Hurt the US

While Musk acknowledged that some companies have taken advantage of the program, he stressed that reform, not closure, is the right approach.

“It would be accurate to say that… some of the outsourcing companies have gamed the system on the H-1B front. And we need to stop the gaming of the system. “But I’m certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H-1B programme. That’s where some on the right are. I think they don’t realise that that would actually be very bad,” Musk said.

Musk’s comments come as US authorities continue efforts to tighten oversight of the H-1B visa program, which is widely used by American technology companies to employ foreign workers. Indian professionals, including engineers, technology specialists, and physicians, form one of the largest groups of current H-1B visa holders.

Musk Comments as Trump Administration Tightens H-1B Rules

In September, President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers as a step toward reforming the H-1B nonimmigrant visa program.

Under the Proclamation, Trump announced a one-time fee of USD 100,000 on new H-1B visas. The move is expected to significantly affect Indian professionals seeking to work in the US.

Musk did not directly comment on the new fee structure but reiterated his view that eliminating the program altogether would damage America’s ability to attract global talent.

Musk on Immigration Debate and Border Policy

Responding to a question about whether the US has become more anti-immigration, Musk said there is disagreement across the political spectrum.

“There are different schools of thought on the issue, and there is no unanimity,” Musk said.

However, Musk added that under the administration of President Joe Biden, immigration enforcement had weakened.

“It was basically a total free-for-all, with like no border controls, which, you know, unless you’ve got border controls, you’re not a country,” Musk said.

Musk further alleged that there was “massive” illegal immigration under Biden, which created what he described as a negative selection effect.

“If there’s a massive financial incentive to come to the US illegally and get all these government benefits, then you necessarily create a diffusion gradient for people to come to the US just as an incentive structure. I think that obviously made no sense,” he said.

Musk emphasized that some level of border control is necessary for managing national immigration policy.

Musk on Political Divide Over Immigration

According to Musk, the political divide on immigration remains stark.

He said the left favors open borders regardless of the circumstances or “if the person coming in is a criminal,” while the right believes that American jobs are being displaced by highly skilled workers from abroad.

“I don’t know how real that is. My direct observation is that there’s always a scarcity of talented people. So from my standpoint, I’m like, we have a lot of difficulty finding enough talented people to get these difficult tasks done, and so more talented people would be good,” Musk said.

Musk on Hiring Practices at His Companies

While Musk acknowledged that some companies may use foreign labor to reduce costs, he said that is not how hiring decisions are made at his companies.

Musk, who leads both SpaceX and Tesla, said his focus remains on talent rather than labor costs.

“We pay way above average, so… that’s not my experience, but that’s what a lot of people do complain about,” Musk said.

He added that at his companies, the goal is to recruit the most capable people worldwide, regardless of nationality.

Musk’s Message to Young Indian Entrepreneurs

When asked what advice he had for young Indian entrepreneurs, Musk said he respected anyone who is focused on building something meaningful.

“I respect anyone who wants to build,” Musk said.

“Aim to make more than you take, be a net contributor to society… If you want to create something valuable… pursue providing useful products and services… then money will come as a natural consequence,” he added.

“Are you a value creator? That’s what really matters,” Musk said.