American YouTuber Conner McBee faces backlash over video showing treatment of Indian auto drivers

American YouTuber Conner McBee mocked India in a controversial video.

He attempted to reduce an auto fare from ₹300 to ₹20.

Fellow American Stephen Hauser publicly criticized McBee’s conduct.

Social media users accused the YouTuber of exploiting underprivileged drivers for content.

The episode has renewed debate on ethical standards for travel vloggers and YouTubers.

A resurfaced video by American travel vlogger and YouTuber Conner McBee has reignited public outrage over what viewers describe as the unfair and disrespectful treatment of Indian auto-rickshaw drivers. The video, first uploaded last year under the title “I went back to India… it still sucks,” began circulating again after it was criticized by fellow American content creator Stephen Hauser through a series of Instagram reaction videos.

In the footage, the American YouTuber is seen making negative remarks about India, describing it as dirty, noisy, and dishonest. He repeatedly states that he did not want to be in the country and claims that he was forced to visit only because of a flight layover.

The clip shows McBee traveling from the airport to his hotel by auto-rickshaw, during which he aggressively negotiates with multiple drivers. One driver quotes a fare of ₹300. McBee attempts to bring the price down to ₹20. During this exchange, he remarks on camera, “It’s so fun bargaining in India,” while continuing to push drivers to accept amounts far below their original quotes.

Several drivers refuse his offer and walk away. Eventually, one elderly driver agrees to the reduced fare. The moment has since drawn criticism from viewers who say the interaction highlights the imbalance of power between a foreign YouTuber making online revenue and local workers trying to earn a daily wage.

Stephen Hauser condemns the American YouTuber’s conduct

Stephen Hauser responded strongly to the resurfaced video and criticized McBee’s actions in direct terms. In one of his reaction clips, Hauser says, “You’re not bargaining. You’re being an a**hole.” He further points out that McBee treats the drivers as if they are not real people and ignores the economic realities faced by those workers.

Hauser also criticizes McBee for portraying Indians in a humiliating manner to boost views and online engagement. He adds, “You didn’t have to come back here for a layover… You’re coming back here to make content. Just be honest.”

Hauser’s videos gained traction on social media and triggered further scrutiny of McBee’s content style and motivations.

YouTuber behavior in India draws international criticism

Beyond fare negotiations, the American YouTuber is also shown carefully avoiding stepping on filth in the streets while continuing to complain about the conditions around him. He is heard expressing doubt about finding honest people during his time in India.

When he eventually reaches his hotel, he expresses surprise that it is clean but quickly complains that a light in the room does not work. These moments further fueled criticism that the YouTuber selectively focuses on negative details to shape his narrative.

After Hauser’s response went viral, the backlash expanded quickly across platforms, including Instagram. Indian and international viewers alike condemned McBee’s actions and accused him of exploiting underprivileged workers for content and clicks.

One social media user wrote, “Bargaining 300 to 20? It’s diabolical. Even we Indians don’t go that low.” Others commented that some foreign YouTubers deliberately visit low-income areas to create shock-based content while ignoring broader realities.

Several users also pointed out that bargaining at such extreme levels is not standard practice for most locals and that portraying it as entertainment misrepresents daily life in India.

American YouTuber incident highlights ethical questions in travel content

The controversy has reopened a wider discussion around how travel YouTubers and influencers portray developing countries and their people. Viewers have questioned whether content creators should be held to higher ethical standards when filming individuals who may not fully understand how the footage will be used online.

Critics argue that the imbalance of income and global visibility between an American YouTuber and a local auto driver creates a situation where the subject of the video has no meaningful protection from public mockery. Many believe that aggressive bargaining for entertainment, especially when the amounts involved are minor for foreign travelers, crosses a line.

Supporters of ethical travel content say creators have a responsibility to show respect, pay fair prices, and seek consent when filming people for monetized content.

Growing support for accountability among YouTubers

Following the backlash, many viewers praised Stephen Hauser for calling out the behavior directly. Several users said his response helped shift the conversation from entertainment to accountability. Others called on platforms to enforce clearer guidelines on how YouTubers interact with vulnerable communities.

The incident has also prompted broader discussion about how YouTubers generate engagement and whether controversy-driven content encourages harmful behavior. Critics say that shock value and humiliation should not be used as tools for audience growth.

At the same time, many users pointed out that not all travel YouTubers follow this pattern, noting that several creators focus on cultural exchange, fair trade, and responsible tourism.

American YouTuber controversy continues to circulate online

As the clip continues to circulate, the American YouTuber remains at the center of a global debate about fairness, representation, and responsibility in digital content. While the original video is more than a year old, its renewed visibility has amplified scrutiny of both the creator and the broader ecosystem of viral travel videos.

For many viewers, the issue is not only about one YouTuber’s conduct but about how easily local workers can become subjects of ridicule for global audiences. The incident serves as a reminder that digital reach carries influence, and how that influence is used continues to shape public trust in content creators worldwide.