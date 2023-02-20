Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (20) praised the country’s assistance and disaster relief teams that were deployed in quake-hit Turkey and said that in the last few years, India has strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but selfless country.

A total of three teams from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Modi’s directive to offer all possible assistance to the affected country.

The Indian Army’s medical team had also been deployed to provide extensive services to a large number of people who were hit by the earthquake.

Addressing the personnel who had returned from Turkey, Modi said, “You have done great service to humanity and made India proud.”

“We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis,” he told the relief teams.

India has strengthened its identity in the last few years as a country of self-sufficiency which is also selfless and helps other countries, he added.

The Indian prime minister also said India is always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.

“We have to strengthen our identity as the world’s best relief and rescue team,” he added.

In a tweet, Modi said their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable.

Earlier in the day, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of India’s ministry of external affairs, said the Indian Army’s medical team deployed under ‘Operation Dost’ in Turkey has touched down in India.

The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4,000 patients round the clock, he said.

“Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye,” Bagchi had said on Twitter on Sunday (19).

“Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya,” he said. India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed more than 40,000 people.

(PTI)