Modi and Carney reset India-Canada ties with Uranium deal and 2026 trade deadline

India and Canada sign a long-term uranium supply agreement.

Modi and Carney set a deadline to conclude a trade pact by the end of 2026.

Both sides agree to expand cooperation in critical minerals, AI, defense, clean energy, and space.

The visit signals a reset after tensions under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India and Canada aim to diversify trade partnerships beyond the US and China.

India and Canada have announced a series of new agreements following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi. The discussions mark a reset in relations after a period of diplomatic tension and focus on energy security, trade, critical minerals, and defense cooperation.

The most significant outcome is a long-term uranium supply agreement under which Canada will provide a steady supply of uranium to support India’s expanding nuclear energy program. The leaders also set a deadline to finalize a long-pending trade agreement by the end of 2026.

Modi Secures Long-Term Uranium Supply for India’s Energy Needs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the uranium agreement as “a landmark” during a joint press statement with Prime Minister Carney. Under the deal, Canada will provide long-term uranium supplies to fuel India’s nuclear reactors.

India’s energy demand is projected to double by 2050, and nuclear power remains central to the country’s strategy for meeting rising electricity needs while limiting carbon emissions. The uranium supply from Canada is expected to strengthen India’s energy security and reduce supply risks.

Canada holds some of the world’s largest uranium reserves. The agreement is expected to generate billions of dollars in commercial activity for Canadian companies while deepening economic ties between the two countries. For Modi, the deal supports India’s long-term energy planning and clean energy transition.

Modi and Carney Set 2026 Deadline for Trade Pact

A key part of the Modi-Carney discussions was the revival of negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. India and Canada have been in talks over a trade deal for more than 16 years. Progress has often stalled, and negotiations were paused in 2023 and 2024 amid diplomatic tensions.

Both leaders agreed to finalize the agreement by the end of 2026. The renewed commitment signals political backing at the highest level. For Modi, concluding a trade agreement with Canada aligns with India’s broader push to expand export markets and secure stable investment flows.

Canada is also seeking to diversify its trade relationships as it faces tariff pressures from the United States, its largest trading partner. Strengthening economic engagement with India offers Ottawa access to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Modi’s Diplomatic Reset After Strained Period

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” linking India to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. The accusation led to diplomatic friction and a pause in trade discussions.

Under Prime Minister Carney, Canada has taken steps to stabilize ties. The meeting with Modi in New Delhi was presented as a turning point. Carney described the visit as the “end of a challenging period” and the beginning of a more forward-looking partnership.

The Modi government has emphasized cooperation in areas of mutual benefit rather than revisiting past disputes. The current approach focuses on trade, investment, and strategic collaboration.

Modi Expands Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Technology

Beyond uranium and trade, Modi and Carney agreed to work together in critical minerals, clean energy, artificial intelligence, space, defense, and higher education.

Critical minerals are a priority for India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors. India has relied heavily on China for several key materials. By partnering with Canada, which has substantial mineral resources, Modi aims to secure more stable and diversified supply chains.

Artificial intelligence and innovation were also highlighted during the talks. Modi said an innovation partnership would help turn ideas into global solutions. The two countries plan to deepen research collaboration and support emerging technologies.

Modi and Carney Discuss Defense and Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Defense cooperation formed another component of the discussions. Prime Minister Carney referred to stronger maritime collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region. The move reflects shared concerns about regional security dynamics, including China’s growing influence.

At the same time, Canada is working to manage its own complex relationship with China. The scope and pace of deeper defense collaboration between India and Canada will likely depend on broader geopolitical developments.

Modi and Carney Signal Strategic Realignment

In his closing remarks, Carney quoted 19th-century Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda, saying, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” He noted that Vivekananda had traveled to Vancouver and Winnipeg, underscoring historical links between the two nations.

The Modi-Carney meeting reflects a strategic recalibration. Both countries are seeking to reduce excessive economic dependence on larger powers and diversify partnerships in a shifting global environment.

For Modi, the agreements reinforce India’s position as a key energy, trade, and technology partner. For Canada, the renewed engagement opens opportunities in a large and growing market.

With a uranium supply deal in place and a 2026 trade deadline set, Modi and Carney have established a structured roadmap for rebuilding and expanding India-Canada relations.