FBI director Kash Patel under scrutiny over SWAT protection for Alexis Wilkins and bureau jet travel

Highlights:

Alexis Wilkins has been assigned a full-time FBI SWAT security detail consisting of four agents and two vehicles.

The FBI says Wilkins has faced “hundreds of credible violent death threats,” including graphic threats of rape and murder.

Former FBI officials argue the arrangement is inappropriate and raises concerns about misuse of bureau resources.

Kash Patel used an FBI jet during travel that included attending the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Critics point to Kash Patel’s past criticism of former FBI Director Christopher Wray over aircraft use.

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing renewed criticism following reports that his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, has been assigned a full-time FBI SWAT security detail and that he used an FBI jet for travel, including during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The developments have triggered debate over the use of FBI resources, security protocol standards, and consistency with Kash Patel’s previous criticism of bureau aircraft usage.

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins: SWAT security detail raises concerns

According to reports, Alexis Wilkins, 27, has been assigned a full-time security team made up of four FBI agents and two vehicles. The agents are members of the FBI’s SWAT unit. Traditionally, partners of FBI directors do not receive personal security details, particularly when they live in a separate city.

The FBI has stated that SWAT teams are generally deployed in “extremely high-risk situations,” such as dangerous arrests or protection of dignitaries.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson said the security detail was implemented because Wilkins has faced serious threats. He stated that she has received “hundreds of credible violent death threats,” including graphic threats of rape and murder. According to Williamson, these threats are directly connected to her relationship with Kash Patel.

Williamson also said that increased media coverage has elevated security risks and led to event cancellations involving Wilkins. He described the protection as standard given the level of threat.

Kash Patel security decision criticized by former officials

Despite the FBI’s explanation, some former officials have questioned the appropriateness of the arrangement involving Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins.

Christopher O’Leary, a former senior executive in the FBI’s counterterrorism unit, told The New York Times that the situation is highly inappropriate. He said that if someone wants to be a celebrity or social media personality, they should arrange their own private security. He added that the misuse of bureau resources cannot be overstated.

Critics argue that assigning a SWAT unit to protect the director’s partner is unusual and risks creating a perception that federal resources are being used for personal benefit. Supporters maintain that protection decisions are based solely on credible threat assessments.

Kash Patel and FBI jet use during the Winter Olympics

The scrutiny surrounding Kash Patel intensified after reports that he traveled to Italy during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics using an FBI jet.

The bureau stated that Patel’s travel included official business. However, he also attended the men’s ice hockey gold medal game and was filmed celebrating with Team USA in the locker room after their victory.

Patel responded to criticism on social media, stating that he was proud to celebrate with the gold medal winners and calling it a historic moment.

Reports further indicated that former President Donald Trump was unhappy with the optics of the trip, adding to public attention surrounding the matter.

Kash Patel’s past comments on bureau aircraft use

This is not the first time Kash Patel has faced questions about travel practices. He has previously been criticized for using the FBI’s private aircraft to attend hockey games and for trips to Nashville, where Alexis Wilkins lives.

Before becoming FBI director, Kash Patel criticized his predecessor, Christopher A. Wray, for using bureau planes. Critics now argue that Kash Patel’s recent travel decisions appear inconsistent with his earlier statements.

The comparison has led to calls for greater transparency regarding official travel records, security authorizations, and cost disclosures.