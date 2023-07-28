Meghan Markle’s popular show Suits has reached a new viewership record about four years after the series ended.

After making its Netflix debut last month, the USA Network programme, which lasted from 2011 to 2019, reached 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time during the week of June 26 to July 2, per Nielsen.

But the number of minutes watched for Suits may be a tad higher since Nielsen only takes into account television viewing in the U.S., excluding streaming on phones and tablets, according to Page six.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama alongside Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

Despite having nine seasons, Markle left after Season 7 after being engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. The couple wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and have welcomed two children, son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2.

The couple currently reside in Montecito, Calif., after stepping down from their royal duties. Although Markle previously left acting behind, sources told the publication in May that she inked a deal with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel’s talent agency, WME, to become a “power player” in the industry.

“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show,” an insider said.