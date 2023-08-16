20 C
Entertainment

Meera Syal’s ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’ locks a premiere date

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Meera Syal is returning to her role as crime-solving Indian chef Mrs Sidhu in a new comedy crime drama Mrs Sidhu Investigates for Acorn TV.

Syal, who rose to fame with such successful shows as Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42 to her credit, previously played the title role in two series of the Radio 4 comedy produced by Absolutely between 2017 and 2019.

The radio series was initially conceived by The Kumars writer Suk Pannu along with Syal.

The audio drama ran two series consisting of four half-hour installments each, titled Murder with Masala and Mrs Sidhu’s Dangerous Highland Game.

The TV version, which once again was spearheaded by Pannu and Syal, will run four feature-length episodes, each consisting of a stand-alone mystery, ranging from death at a health club, murder at a cosplay convention, tech company troubles, and boxing.

The synopsis reads: “Mrs. Sidhu is a high-end caterer with a taste for crime. Recently widowed, she juggles her new catering business with encouraging her wayward son Tez to find his passion, all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law. Her forays into sleuthing see her form an unofficial partnership with long-suffering divorcee DCI Burton who reluctantly accepts that together they’re an unbeatable crime-fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, DS Mint.”

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates Season 1 premieres on Monday, September 18, and will run one episode a week through October 9, 2023.

In addition to Syal, the series also features Craig Parkinson, Gurjeet Singh, and Naana Agyei-Ampadu in important roles.

