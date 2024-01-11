5 C
London
Friday, January 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsMayoral candidate outlines plans to bring back ‘London’s mojo’
UK News

Mayoral candidate outlines plans to bring back ‘London’s mojo’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Kate Middleton extended support amid Post Office scandal, reveals former postmaster

A postmaster, who once served sweets to Kate Middleton...
Headline Story

Tory MPs revolt against Sunak’s Rwanda bill

Rishi Sunak faces a brewing rebellion within the Conservative...
UK News

Scotland’s Labour leader calls on pro-independence voters to oust Tories

During his first major speech on Monday (8), Anas...
Headline Story

New legislation to overturn wrongful Post Office convictions

BRITAIN will seek to use new legislation to overturn...
Headline Story

Sunak braces for Rwanda asylum legislation battle

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak’s legislation to block further court...

AN INDEPENDENT mayoral candidate has promised to “bring back the smile” to Londoners’ faces, arguing that the capital has “lost its mojo”.

Investment banker Tarun Ghulati said he was entering the race in order to “get London moving again”, while strengthening community cohesion and improving policing.

Ghulati, who lives in St John’s Wood, north London, said he was concerned by the number of police stations which had closed in the capital in recent years. He would seek to re-open them in areas of the city with high crime rates, he added.

On transport, Ghulati said he wanted to scrap the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), remove the congestion charge on weekends as well as abolish low traffic neighbourhoods.

He said the Ulez was unfair because wealthy Londoners could easily afford the £12.50 daily charge for non-compliant vehicles, while those on lower incomes were deterred from using their cars.

Ghulati, who was born in India and has lived in London for more than 20 years, said: “I come from a country where toxic air is a big issue and I believe we should work towards making things greener and more effective.”

He said he also wanted to tackle inequality in the capital, including by pursuing a “levelling up” agenda for London and lobbying the government to remove the two-child benefit cap.

In addition, he pledged to build more affordable homes and champion London globally.

“I’m very keen to make sure that I bring the smiles on the faces of all Londoners – that’s my key mantra,” he said.

“People, by and large, if you don’t do anything for them, they are not bothered. Communities have become insular, they’re broken. I want to bring back the cohesiveness,” said Ghulati.

In addition to Labour mayor Sadiq Khan and the Conservative party’s Susan Hall, other candidates include the Green Party’s Zoë Garbett, the Liberal Democrats’ Rob Blackie and Reform UK’s Howard Cox.

The election will take place on May 2, along with elections to the London Assembly. (Local Democracy Reporting Service)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kate Middleton extended support amid Post Office scandal, reveals former postmaster

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

American rapper G-Eazy to perform in India

Entertainment 0
American rapper G-Eazy has a surprise for his fans...

Zee TV to air highlights of Asian Business Awards on Jan 28

Entertainment 0
All the glitz and glamour from the 25th anniversary...

Complaints of hurting religious sentiments against Nayanthara

Entertainment 0
Activists of two right-wing outfits have filed separate complaints...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc